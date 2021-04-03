Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Raised to GBX 146

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 144 ($1.88) to GBX 146 ($1.91) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of £133.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.62. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.15. Michelmersh Brick’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand; and traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

