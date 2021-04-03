Brokers Offer Predictions for Prothena Co. plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.90).

Get Prothena alerts:

PRTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $989.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.