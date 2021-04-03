FY2021 Earnings Estimate for BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Issued By DA Davidson

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for BankFinancial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.61.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BFIN. TheStreet raised BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.60. BankFinancial has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BankFinancial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BankFinancial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,065,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

