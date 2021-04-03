Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

HBAN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.