Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.86). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

LAC opened at C$19.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.64. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$3.47 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.06, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total transaction of C$1,599,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,573,962.64. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total value of C$215,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 899,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,136,707.08.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

