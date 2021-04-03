Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Down to $18.50

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.50, but opened at $17.86. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 147 shares trading hands.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

