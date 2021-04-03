Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.99 and last traded at $118.12. Approximately 1,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 487,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.70.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.66.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $289,278.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,456,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $1,289,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,705,441. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

