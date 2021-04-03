PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.27

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $155.27 and last traded at $155.08, with a volume of 6937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.89.

The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

