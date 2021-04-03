Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 377,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,114,213 shares.The stock last traded at $24.76 and had previously closed at $24.34.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $667,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

