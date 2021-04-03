International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.