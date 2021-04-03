Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Kingdee International Software Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kingdee International Software Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $340.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.84 and a beta of 0.33. Kingdee International Software Group has a 1-year low of $221.83 and a 1-year high of $523.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.94.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

