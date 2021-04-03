Short Interest in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Increases By 46.0%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,800 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 162,200 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Jupiter Wellness at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:JUPW opened at $4.75 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc operates as a hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) consumer product development company. It develops various therapeutic and medical use for CBD in the treatment of various ailment and diseases, such as cancer, arthritis, anxiety, insomnia, psoriasis, chronic pain, and others. The company markets CBD-infused sun care lotion formulas containing various sun protection factors under the CaniSun brand.

