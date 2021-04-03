VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Short Interest Up 46.3% in March

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the February 28th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

NYSE EGY opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.