TD Securities Cuts Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target to $4.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marathon Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.00.

MGDPF opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

