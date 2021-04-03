Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Rises By 45.5%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 273,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,020,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CURLF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $15.14 on Friday. Curaleaf has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

