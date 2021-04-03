JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GVDBF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Givaudan alerts:

GVDBF stock opened at $3,884.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,847.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,065.55. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,945.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.