Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.63

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 8162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BW shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of -80.83 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young bought 17,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,053.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,640,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,705,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,739,879 shares of company stock worth $64,865,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

