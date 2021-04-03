Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price at $38.33

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.
In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.
