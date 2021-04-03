Brokerages Set ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Target Price at $38.33

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,440 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $372,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,088,926.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $37.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 162.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

