Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $26.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,416,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,843.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. Corporate insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cactus by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

