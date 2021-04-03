H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Shares of FUL opened at $63.25 on Tuesday. H.B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $633,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,300 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 140,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 78,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H.B. Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.