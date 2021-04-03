Zacks: Analysts Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report $32.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $60.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $640.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

