Zacks Investment Research Lowers Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,395,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 631.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 147,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 87,121 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

