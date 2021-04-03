Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Financial Northwest in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

