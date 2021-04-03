Analysts Issue Forecasts for CMC Materials, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CMC Materials in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $7.92 per share for the year. G.Research also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

CCMP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $97.13 and a 52 week high of $187.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

