INVO Bioscience, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of INVO Bioscience in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for INVO Bioscience’s FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $4.47 on Friday. INVO Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of -1.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

