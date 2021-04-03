Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Raised by Analyst

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 217,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

