Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.08).

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29).

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $51,990.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092 in the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

