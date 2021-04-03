Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

EXEL stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 560,317 shares of company stock worth $12,535,143. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

