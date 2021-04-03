BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Monday, March 8th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.