Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Total from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Total will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Total by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Total by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Total by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Total by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,502 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.