Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. 4,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,913,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The company has a market cap of $659.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.