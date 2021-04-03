Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.08. 4,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,913,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a market cap of $659.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $320.54 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

