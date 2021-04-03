McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 2.2%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $190.38 and last traded at $190.74. Approximately 2,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,062,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.04.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

