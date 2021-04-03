United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Down 3.7%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.12 and last traded at $25.19. 161,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,575,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

