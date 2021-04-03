Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. 2,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,536,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

