Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 117,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,056,975 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

