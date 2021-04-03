iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,995 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 276,186 shares.The stock last traded at $34.18 and had previously closed at $32.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). On average, equities analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

