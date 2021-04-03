Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) Short Interest Update

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Sunworks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunworks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunworks in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.