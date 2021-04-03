Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $611.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to post sales of $611.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.30 million to $650.10 million. Overstock.com reported sales of $351.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.82. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $151,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,960.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,413 shares of company stock worth $8,156,970 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Overstock.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

