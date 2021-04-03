Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 590,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

Shares of BSY opened at $47.94 on Friday. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Insiders sold a total of 295,356 shares of company stock worth $13,527,238 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,386,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bentley Systems

There is no company description available for Bentley Systems Inc

