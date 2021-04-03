Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Dawson James increased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $360.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 160,153 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,887,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,323,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,163,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 901,106 shares in the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ximino to treat inflammatory lesions of severe acne vulgaris.

