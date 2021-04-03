Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $167.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primerica has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.83. Primerica has a one year low of $78.49 and a one year high of $157.70. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Primerica by 54.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $15,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 34.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after buying an additional 22,017 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Primerica by 636.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 132,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

