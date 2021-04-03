Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $184.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.