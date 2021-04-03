Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Hold

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SOLO. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

SOLO stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $440.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%. On average, analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the third quarter worth $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

