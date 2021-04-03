National Bank Financial Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

TU opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

