Piper Sandler Weighs in on Fulton Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 600,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

