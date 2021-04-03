Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Increased by Piper Sandler

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Southside Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

SBSI opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Southside Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Suni M. Davis sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

