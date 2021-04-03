Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

