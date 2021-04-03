National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.54. Dollarama has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $45.15.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

