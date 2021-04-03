Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,209,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

