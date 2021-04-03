Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ELEEF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.86.

ELEEF opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

